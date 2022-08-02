Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($84.54) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($103.09) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($98.97) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brenntag from €99.00 ($102.06) to €88.00 ($90.72) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($105.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Up 0.8 %

FRA BNR opened at €68.92 ($71.05) on Friday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($44.39) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($57.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.97.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.