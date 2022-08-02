Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

BRZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $189,230.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $189,230.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $212,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,438 in the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $6,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

BRZE stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

