Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 5,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $212,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $398,900.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00.

Braze Trading Up 1.9 %

Braze stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 306,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,641. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

