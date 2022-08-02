Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 518,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Braskem Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 197,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,496. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Braskem has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $26.93.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braskem will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Braskem
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
See Also
