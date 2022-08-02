Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 518,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Braskem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 197,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,496. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Braskem has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braskem will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $2,268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Braskem by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

