BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 525 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 525 ($6.43) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 190.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.49) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.15) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($6.00) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.39) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

BP.B traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 180.50 ($2.21). 2,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

