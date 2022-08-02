Boxed (BOXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Boxed has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.63 million for the quarter.
Boxed Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE:BOXD opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Boxed has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $17.05.
Insider Activity at Boxed
Institutional Trading of Boxed
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BOXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
About Boxed
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.