Boxed (BOXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Boxed has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.63 million for the quarter.

Boxed Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BOXD opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Boxed has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Insider Activity at Boxed

Institutional Trading of Boxed

In other Boxed news, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,310.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew C. Pearson acquired 30,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 445,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,310.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Liu acquired 20,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,500 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Featured Stories

