Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,381 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

