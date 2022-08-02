Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.05. 1,098,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,580. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.06. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

