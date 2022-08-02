Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Borregaard ASA Price Performance
BRRDF stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
