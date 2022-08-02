Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

BRRDF stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

