Bondly (BONDLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

