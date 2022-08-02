BOMB Market Cap Tops $238,469.62 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $238,469.62 and $139,020.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.03 or 1.00022306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00043653 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00028656 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001338 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,334 coins and its circulating supply is 890,546 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

