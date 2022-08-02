Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.62 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 75,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

