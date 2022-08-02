Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 12th

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Blueknight Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 850.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $195.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

