bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s current price.
BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.
bluebird bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $26.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 283,213 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 195,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 573,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
