Blooom Inc. Sells 53,828 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Blooom Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,828 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 40.7% of Blooom Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $50,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

