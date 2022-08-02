Blooom Inc. Has $396,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blooom Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHM opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.