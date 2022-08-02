Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Up 14% This Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $11.06 million and $3,848.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.32 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003795 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00127597 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031426 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile
Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
