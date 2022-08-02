Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 23,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,323,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Blend Labs Stock Up 9.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

