BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 33.8% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 81,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 352,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MIY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.72. 47,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

