BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MUI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,018. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.40.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
