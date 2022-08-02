BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,018. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.