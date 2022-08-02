Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after buying an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 464,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BTT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

