Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 1,277,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $20.05.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
