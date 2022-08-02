Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 1,277,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

