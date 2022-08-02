BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $665.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $629.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

