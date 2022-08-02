Bivin & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bivin & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

ACWX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,205. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $58.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.