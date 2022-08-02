Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $3,357,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $89.38. 68,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

