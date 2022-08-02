Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bivin & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.99. The company had a trading volume of 165,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,327. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day moving average of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

