Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bivin & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $6.87 on Tuesday, hitting $187.99. The company had a trading volume of 165,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,327. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.