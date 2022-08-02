Bivin & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bivin & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $245.06. 9,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

