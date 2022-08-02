Bivin & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,365. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

