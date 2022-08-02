Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys 980 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 99,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,444. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

