BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $44,870.32 and $74,197.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

