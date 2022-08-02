Bitvolt (VOLT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitvolt coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitvolt has a market cap of $3,850.35 and $9.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Bitvolt Coin Profile

Bitvolt (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. The official website for Bitvolt is bitvolt.co.

Buying and Selling Bitvolt

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit Volt is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency. In Addition to fast and globl payments, VOLT also provides a secure online wallet for your Volt Coin with the security of a deep cold storage vault. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitvolt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

