BitTorrent Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $69,462.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007549 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005198 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005110 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014225 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars.

