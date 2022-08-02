BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Up 18.8% This Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $38,909.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00268608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00129659 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00075682 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,435,269,537 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

