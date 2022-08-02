Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $3.89 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00003569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00265377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00074477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

