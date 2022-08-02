Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,375.69

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 84.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $9,375.69 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 94.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007793 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00234999 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.