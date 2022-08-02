biote (BTMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

biote Price Performance

Shares of BTMD stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. biote has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on biote in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on biote in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on biote in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

