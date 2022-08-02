BioPassport Token (BIOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $183,760.00

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $12.40 million and $183,760.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars.

