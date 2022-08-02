Binamon Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Binamon has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $43,064.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00616583 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016606 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035021 BTC.
Binamon Coin Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Buying and Selling Binamon
