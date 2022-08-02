Binamon Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Binamon has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $43,064.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00616583 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035021 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.