BGSF (BGSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

