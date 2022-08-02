Berenberg Bank Raises Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,160

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $189.09. 10,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

