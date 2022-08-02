Berenberg Bank Raises Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,160

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of Diageo stock traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $189.09. 10,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.
Institutional Trading of Diageo
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.