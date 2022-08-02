Berenberg Bank Raises Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target to GBX 170

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

BEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 141.06 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1,415.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.86.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

