Benchmark Trims Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price to $40.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

