BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.