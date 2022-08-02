BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,628,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 340,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.82. 11,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,385. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.04 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

