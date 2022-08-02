BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 28,969 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 985,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,124,620. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.