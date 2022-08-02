BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,240 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. 1,602,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,763,808. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

