BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 441,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,879,000 after acquiring an additional 60,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.99. 944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,695. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.