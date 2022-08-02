BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.25. 58,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,743. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

