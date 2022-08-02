BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. 28,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
